Antigua And Barbuda marks a resounding return to regional table tennis at the 2023 OECS Championships

In a monumental step forward in the revival of table tennis nationally and regionally, Antigua and Barbuda proudly announces its participation in the 2023 OECS Championships, scheduled in Dominica from December 15th to 17th.

This marks a significant milestone in the nation’s sports history, symbolizing the resurgence of table tennis after over a decade and a half of absence from regional competition.

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Table Tennis Association, Charles ‘Chucky’ Bellot, expresses immense pride and optimism as the association embarks on this pivotal journey.

“This is a great moment, a rekindling of our national spirit in table tennis. It represents yet another steadfast step in our unwavering journey to rebuild, rejuvenate, and elevate table tennis at national and regional levels,” said President Bellot.

Our robust delegation to the Championships comprises a youthful and dynamic team of committed and talented individuals. The players representing Antigua and Barbuda are Joel Browne, Mekhi Simmons, and Barrington League.

Accompanying them is the dedicated Team Manager, Ms. Tritia George. President Bellot will also join the team in a dual role as Player/Coach, bringing a wealth of experience, leadership, and passion.

We enter the Championships enthusiastically, ready to compete with vigour, demonstrate sportsmanship, and contribute positively to the regional table tennis community.

This participation underscores our commitment to nurturing talent, fostering growth, and re-establishing Antigua and Barbuda as a formidable presence in regional table tennis.