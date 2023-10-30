Roberts and Clarke one step closer to becoming official West Indies Umpires.

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Julian Roberts and Nigel Clarke are now one step closer to becoming official West Indies Umpires after completing stage two of the three step process.

Roberts scored 86.5 while Clarke had 85.5 in the recent West Indies Cricket Umpires Association Final Written Examination.

The two local umpires were successful at the Leeward Islands Cricket Umpire Association (LICUA) Examinations last year and will now prepare for the final stage in 2024; which is the Oral and Practical Examination.

There were also six passes in the Leeward Islands Cricket Umpire Association Preliminary Examination.

Sisters Hayden Ann Walsh-Palmer and Jo-nelle Walsh, daughters of the late Hayden Walsh Sr who represented the Leeward Islands, performed well at the exams with Hayden Ann scoring the highest score of 86 while Jo-nelle was third with 76.

The other entrants were Kenisha Simon (84), Joseph Hunte (71), Tassilo Allen (70), and Aheem Marshall (62).

The Leeward Islands Cricket Umpires Association congratulated all the candidates on being successful at the exams.

Nigel Clarke right