Flash Flood Watch in effect for Antigua & Barbuda as well as other islands

Issued by the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services and forecasted by Lenard Josiah and Trexy Spencer-Lake

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services has issued a Flash Flood Watch for several areas, including Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Anguilla, and the British Virgin Islands.

This watch is valid until 5 P.M. this evening, and it signifies the potential for moderate to major flooding in low-lying and flood-prone regions.

A Flash Flood Watch indicates that while moderate to major flooding is possible, it is not imminent at the moment. However, flash flooding is a highly dangerous situation, and it is essential to be vigilant.

This watch can be upgraded to an advisory or warning on short notice if heavy rainfall develops and persists.

Residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas should take immediate precautions to safeguard life and property. It is crucial to be ready to move to higher ground should flooding rains develop or if a Flash Flood Warning is issued.

A persistent trough, associated with Disturbance AL96, continues to linger over the Leeward and British Virgin Islands, causing ongoing instability in weather conditions in these areas.

Recent model guidance suggests a high likelihood of daytime convective activity developing over the region, which could result in significant heavy rainfall.

Given the current saturation of the ground from continuous rain, further precipitation may lead to moderate to major flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services will maintain a close watch on the evolving weather situation.