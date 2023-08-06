Antigua and Barbuda gets improved Davis Cup performance, just misses promotion to upper tier 

- Advertisement -

Despite credible performances in the 2023 Davis Cup tennis competition held in Trinidad over the past week, team Antigua and Barbuda just missed promotion from Group IV to Group III following a 2-0 loss to Puerto Rico in their promotion match on Saturday.

Finishing second in Pool A of Group IV after winning two and losing one of their three matches, Antigua and Barbuda went under to the number one team Pool B in their two singles clash.

In the first match, Cordell Williams Jr was defeated by 6-0, 6-1 by Puerto Rico’s Marko Mesarovic while the country’s top seeded player, Jody Maginley lost his first match of the competition going under 6-1, 6-3 to Gabriel Evans.

In their previous match against Guatemala, Antigua and Barbuda went under 2-1. Rodaine Monelle went under 6-2, 6-1 in his singles match while Maginley win 7-5, 7-5 in his contest. Antigua and Barbuda however went under 7-5, 7-5 in the doubles clash

Antigua and Barbuda’s team comprised Cordell Williams (Captain), Jody Maginley, Cordell Williams Jr, Rodaine Monelle and Ron Murrain.