No medals for Antigua and Barbuda at Pan American Junior Championships 

Antiguan and Barbuda’s Ajani Daley finished seventh in the men’s 200 meters final at this year’s Pan American Junior Championships held earlier today, posting a time of 21.28 seconds. Daley had previously registered a time of 21.33 in the preliminaries.

Antigua and Barbuda’s other contender, US-based Shavique Bascus, registered a DNS (Did Not Start) after having clocked 20.99 seconds in the preliminaries.

Shavique Bascus

On Friday, Daley finished sixth in the men’s 100 meters final after posting a time of 10.55 seconds. The race was captured by Tyler Azcano in a time of 10.26 seconds. Meanwhile, Bascus registered a DNS (Did Not Start) after clocking 10.76 in heat three to qualify for the final. The Antigua and Barbuda Athletics Association (ABAA), via social media, said Bascus “picked up a stomach bug and was not able to face the starters”.