CUB’s sponsorship of Hellsgate aims to promote steelpan music, culture and art

Caribbean Union Bank has announced its renewed sponsorship of the legendary Hellsgate Steel Orchestra ahead of the 2023 edition of the Carnival Panorama competition.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in promoting steelpan music on a national scale, the bank said in a release.

“The sponsorship symbolises Caribbean Union Bank’s continued commitment to empowering the nation’s most talented musicians and preserving the rich cultural heritage of our community,” it said. “The bank aims to create a platform for this exceptional group of pannists to display their talent with a broad audience.”

“We are honoured to sponsor the CUB Hellsgate Steel Orchestra as they transfer the culture of our ancestors from one generation to another through their captivating performances,” CUB’s General Manager Karen Richardson said.

“At CUB, we recognise the significance of preserving indigenous culture and art. This partnership is an integral part of our commitment to promoting and celebrating our heritage.”