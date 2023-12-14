Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission Mourns the Passing of Soca Icon, Ricardo Drue

The Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission, along with the Carnival Community, both locally and on a regional and international scale, is deeply saddened by the shocking and untimely passing of Soca Icon Ricardo Drue.

Ricardo Drue launched his illustrious Soca career in Antigua in 2010, making his mark with hit songs “No Boring Gyal” and “Get Wild” when he first competed in the Party Monarch competition. Despite not securing a placement, Ricardo’s passion and dedication to his musical journey remained unwavering.

Over the years, he achieved significant milestones, capturing a total of four crowns within Party Jumpy Monarch: in 2014 with “Hide and Seek”; in 2015 with “W.A.R”; and in 2017 with “Another Level”. In 2016, he triumphed in the Groovy Monarch competition with “Stamp Yoh Name”, and his latest major achievement was winning the Road March in 2023 with “Last One Standing”.

With hit after hit each year, Ricardo Drue perfected his musical craft, positioning himself as a rising star in the Soca genre. His dedication and talent led to the creation of “Druesday”, marking Ricardo as the first Soca artist to have an official day in our Carnival celebration. The annual Druesday concert became one of the most highly anticipated events during Antigua’s Carnival, showcasing Ricardo Drue’s immense impact and influence in the music industry.

Ricardo Drue died at age 38. (Photo by Wayne Mariette)

The loss of Ricardo Drue is deeply felt in Antigua and Barbuda, across the entire Caribbean region, and beyond. His contributions to Soca music and his unwavering passion for the artform have left an indelible mark on our cultural landscape.

The Hon Daryll Matthew, Minister with responsibilities for Carnival, shared his reflections on Ricardo’s passing, stating, “I find myself reflecting on my last encounter with Ricardo back in October at Miami Carnival. Just before he went on stage, he said to me with such determination, ‘I am going to show you the power of my flag’, and that he did. Ricardo tore that stage apart, representing Antigua with unparalleled passion and conviction. As the Minister responsible for Carnival, I felt an immense sense of pride witnessing his performance, which sadly was the last for me to witness. His passion, conviction, and purpose were palpable, leaving an indelible mark on all who witnessed that performance.”

Minister Matthew continued, “I remember when the document came to me for Druesday, I felt a sense of pride because I recognised Ricardo shared the vision of Antigua’s Carnival, and I was proud to champion this at Cabinet.

“To his fans, family, his mom, Patrice, his daughter, and the boys, my heart weeps for your loss. No words can adequately express my condolences for the untimely departure of such an immaculate soul. Hold on to the memories, as Ricardo’s legacy will forever live on through his music. Rest in peace, Ricardo Drue.”

Senator Shenella Govia, Jr Minister with responsibility for Carnival, expressed her deep sorrow, saying, “I am extremely saddened by the loss of Ricardo Drue. So young and yet full of life, Ricardo, in my eyes, holds Antigua and Barbuda close to his heart and is always ready to give back selflessly. This past year was his best year personally and professionally, and sadly his last. One of his favourite things he would often say to me is, ‘I am not just your Cultural Envoy on paper, I am always a phone call away’. Gone too soon, one of the humblest to ever grace the international stage representing Antigua and Barbuda. Rest in peace, Ricardo.”

Elizabeth Makhoul, Chairman of the Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission said: “The news is still surreal to me. Drue refers to me as Auntie Lisa; I knew him from the time he was born. I watched him grow up; it was a profound joy watching his growth and transition into this musical giant. Being reminded of Drue’s love for me and how he often said he felt so safe around me warmed my heart.

“Last night, we finalised the artwork for Ricardo for One Nation to release on Friday. It was always a joy to work with him. With his professionalism and his work ethic in his craft, I can’t recall ever getting a no from him. This is a huge loss for Antigua and Barbuda, the cultural landscape, and the entertainment fraternity. Ricardo was respected locally, regionally, and internationally, and he will go down in history as one of our legends.”

Finally, the Director of National Festivals, Petley O’Keiffe, fondly reminisced, “I have so many cherished memories of him; he was not just a colleague or an artist, but a dear friend. His heart was as grand as his talent, and his unwavering commitment to his craft shone through in every breathtaking performance. Whether on the global stage or here in Antigua, he always answered the call with unwavering dedication. I weep, for Antigua has lost a Cultural Icon.”

The Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission extends its heartfelt condolences to Ricardo Drue’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. His legacy will forever live on in his music, and his influence will continue to inspire future generations to come.

