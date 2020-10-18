Antigua and Barbuda confirms 6 new Covid-19 cases

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has revealed six new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Friday 16th October 2020 at 6pm.
Of the sixteen samples processed by CARPHA, nine were negative and seven positive; of the seven positive samples one was a repeat.
Meanwhile, one new recovered case has been recorded bringing that total to one hundred and one (101).
Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one hundred and nineteen (119) with fifteen (15) active cases.
The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.