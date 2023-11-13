Antigua and Barbuda commits to educational collaboration with historic UNESCO convention signing

- Advertisement -

In a ceremony hosted during the 42nd session of the General Conference, the Minister of Education, Daryll Matthew, formally inked the Regional Convention on the Recognition of Studies, Diplomas, and Degrees in Higher Education in Latin America and the Caribbean — a historic moment for the country.

Representing the twin island in the third UNESCO Conventions Ceremony held at UNESCO’s headquarters, Matthew solidified the nation’s dedication to fostering educational cooperation within the Latin American and Caribbean regions.

“The signing of this pivotal Regional Convention symbolises Antigua and Barbuda’s strong dedication to promoting regional educational partnerships and enhancing academic recognition within these territories,” a press release stated.

Against the backdrop of the 42nd session, the Minister made additional substantial commitments by vowing to ratify two other vital conventions.

The Global Convention on the Recognition of Qualifications concerning Higher Education and the Convention on Technical and Vocational Education received endorsements, highlighting Antigua and Barbuda’s steadfast commitment to global initiatives aimed at advancing education, transcending borders, and propelling educational progress internationally.

According to the release, Matthew also emphasised that these signatures and ratifications reflect the twin island’s strong advocacy for global educational collaboration.

“These initiatives represent the nation’s dedication to fostering scientific cooperation and educational exchange for the collective benefit and advancement of all participating nations,” the release added.

The momentous ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including eight other Ministers of Education from member countries, permanent delegates to UNESCO, representatives of the UNESCO organisation, and esteemed members of the Antigua and Barbuda Permanent Delegation to UNESCO in Paris.

The delegation was led by H E Boris Latour, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, and Permanent Delegate of Antigua and Barbuda to UNESCO, along with its Deputy Permanent Delegate, Timothée Bauer.