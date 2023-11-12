ACB Caribbean Teams – Diabetes Awareness Comes to Life

- Advertisement -

ACB Caribbean’s Digital Banking and Finance, Accounting and Administration Teams have joined forces to bring awareness to Diabetes within ACB Caribbean and the wider community.

As November is designated the month of awareness for the Diabetes disease, the teams embarked on a series of activities. Ms. Byers said, “It is so much more than wearing blue but individually and collectively doing our part to bring awareness.

These activities include a health and wellness walk, Water Wednesdays (all team members drink water only, removing sugary drinks from our diet) and interviews with ACB Caribbean staff living with or affected by Diabetes.”