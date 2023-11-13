The Glam Lounge gives Back

- Advertisement -

The Glam Lounge recently made a monetary donation to Breast Friends for Breast Cancer initiative. President Eunetta Bird accepted on the organization’s behalf.

The CEO of the Glam Lounge Antigua, Daveile Payne-Abbott congratulated President Bird on the work the organisation has been doing in creating a safe space for women who are diagnosed with Breast cancer.

The Pink Ribbon initiative celebrates the brave women who continue to fight this heart wrenching disease. The initiative is now in its third year.