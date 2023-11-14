Antigua and Barbuda and the United Arab Emirates strengthen bilateral ties and climate commitment 

- Advertisement -

In a notable high-level meeting held during the 42nd session of the General Conference of UNESCO, the Minister of Education, Sports, and Creative Industries of Antigua and Barbuda, Hon. Daryll S. Matthew, engaged in a productive dialogue with the Minister of Culture and Youth of the United Arab Emirates, His Excellency Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi.

This diplomatic encounter provided an invaluable opportunity to reinforce the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation that exist between the two nations. Both ministers emphasized the shared commitment to international collaboration and underscored their nations’ dedication to global causes.

His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi expressed heartfelt gratitude to Antigua and Barbuda for their unwavering support during the previous COP (Conference of the Parties) and their forthcoming participation in COP28, which is scheduled to be hosted in Dubai. The Honorable Minister Daryll S. Matthew reciprocated by congratulating the United Arab Emirates for its relentless efforts in combatting climate change and for championing UNESCO’s inclusion in the COP agenda.

Furthermore, Minister Matthew reiterated the steadfast commitment of Antigua and Barbuda to assisting the success of COP28, offering reassurance that the UAE can rely on their full support to ensure the conference’s triumph.

His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, in turn, expressed his nation’s unwavering dedication to preserving natural heritage sites under UNESCO’s guardianship, aligning with one of the key priorities articulated by Minister Daryll Matthew in his policy speech.

In a symbolic gesture of cultural exchange, His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi extended an official invitation to Minister Daryll S. Matthew to attend the upcoming UNESCO World Conference on Culture and Arts Education taking place in Abu Dhabi in February 2024. Hon. Minister Daryll Matthew warmly accepted the invitation, expressing his sincere gratitude and his intent to attend along with His Excellency Ambassador Boris Latour, Permanent Delegate of Antigua and Barbuda to UNESCO.

The ministers also engaged in a fruitful discussion regarding the interplay between education, emerging technologies, culture, and sports in shaping the future of youth. Recognizing the significance of these interconnected domains, they explored ways to harness their combined potential for the betterment of younger generations and the advancement of global society.

This bilateral meeting was a testament to the enduring camaraderie between Antigua and Barbuda and the United Arab Emirates and their shared commitment to address global challenges and promote cultural exchange.