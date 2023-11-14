State Insurance managers axed shortly after Prime Minister’s warning to weed out non-performers

- Advertisement -

In recent developments, State Insurance has parted ways with two high-ranking managers, Accountant Andre Knight and Life Manager Janice Hodge, following concerns from regulators regarding the accuracy of their accounting statements. Allegations of providing misleading financial reports were also cited as grounds for their termination.

This announcement follows a series of changes in government-managed corporations, including the General Manager of APUA, Esworth, who has taken pre-retirement leave due to perceived challenges in handling the country’s water situation. Additionally, the Chief Executive Officer of the Port, Euletta Francis, resigned, citing a lack of respect from Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Browne declared that non-performing workers, particularly those in managerial positions, would be subject to reevaluation, further emphasizing a commitment to organizational effectiveness.