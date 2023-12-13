Antigua and Barbuda and the Republic of Cuba pledge closer cooperation with arrival of new Ambassador

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda and the Republic of Cuba have pledged closer cooperation as Cuba’s new resident Ambassador H.E. Sergio Manuel Matinez Gonzalez begins a tour of duty in Antigua and Barbuda.

Ambassador Gonzalez met with Prime Minister the Hon. Gaston Browne on Tuesday, during which he commended Prime Minister Browne for his leadership on the regional and international stage in the climate change and justice campaign on behalf of Small Island Developing States.

Ambassador Gonzalez also pledged to not only maintain existing relations but to do his best to improve the nearly thirty (30) year relationship. Antigua and Barbuda and the Republic of Cuba established diplomatic relations on April 6, 1994. The agreement was signed in New York by the then Ambassador to the United Nations and current Chief of Staff in the Office of the Prime Minister, Ambassador Lionel Hurst.

The Cuban Ambassador also pledged to expand on trade and economic development to further the bilateral agenda. He also pledged to explore cultural exchanges.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne, whose government is credited with expanding diplomatic relations with Cuba, said that his government stands in solidarity with Cuba, particularly in the removal of the financial blockade placed on Cuba by the United States.

He also highlighted that Cuba has been an instrumental partner of Antigua and Barbuda in helping to build human capacity through education and the provision of healthcare personnel. The prime minister also outlined that he will continue to cooperate with Cuba on international issues such as climate change.

Over the years, both sides have pursued common interests as members of the United Nations, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), and the Association of Caribbean States (ACS).

Over the past twenty years, Antigua and Barbuda has benefited from the assistance of hundreds of Cuban health professionals, including doctors, nurses and lab technicians, who form the Cuban Medical Brigade.

In addition, the Republic of Cuba has invested in its future and has provided hundreds of scholarships to young Antiguans and Barbudans, building capacity at the local level and contributing to skills development and economic growth.

Currently, the Prime Minister’s Scholarship programme in conjunction with the government of the Republic of Cuba is offering scholarships for students to pursue medical studies in Cuba commencing in February of 2024.

Nine (9) medical scholarships, one (1) dentistry, seven (7) nursing and five (5) specialization scholarships for Cuban-trained doctors are available.

Application ends on December 19, 2023.