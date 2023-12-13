Conversations on Migration, and Multicultural Family Fun Day to Commemorate International Migrants Day in Antigua and Barbuda

- Advertisement -

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda is collaborating with the International Organization for Migration (IOM-UN Migration) and the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office in Antigua to host a weekend of events commemorating International Migrants Day in the twin island State.

The activities kick off on Friday 15 December at 2:30pm with a panel discussion engaging three individuals who have migrated to Antigua and Barbuda from various countries of origin, at various time periods, and have been contributing in diverse ways to their new home.

This episode of Conversations on Migration in the Caribbean is the first event of the series where the panelists are all migrants.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Antigua and Barbuda, and the UN Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the OECS are expected to give remarks.

The topic of discussion will be “The Ambition and Ability of Migrants to Contribute to Sustainable Development in Antigua & Barbuda” and the event will facilitate participation both in person and online.

The other major public event to commemorate International Migrants Day will be a Family Fun Day called “Nations and Celebrations”, at the Rising Sun Grounds from 11 am on Sunday 17 December.

The flavours, music, fashion, cuisine, art and craft and other celebratory cultural aspects of migrant groups in Antigua will be on display. This event will showcase culinary diversity, offering a multicultural range of options for Sunday lunch.

It will also be the opportunity for socialization as the school term has ended, and for last minute gift shopping for locally produced gift items.

International Migrants Day is observed annually on 18 December, to commemorate the creation of the “International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families”.

The Government and the United Nations’ aim is to make sure that all migrants and their families are properly looked after. The observance is led by IOM as the lead agency on migration in the UN system.

IOM’s Coordinator for the Caribbean, Patrice Quesada is excited to host these activities in Antigua. “Recent research published by the World Bank shows that Antigua and Barbuda have 30 percent of the population defined as migrants. This is an incredible statistic, and the country demonstrates what we at IOM believe, that well-managed migration can be a solution – and actually a pillar for sustainable development in States.”

In recent times, Caribbean leaders, researchers and academics have been referring to predictions that many of the Caribbean countries will see population decline, particularly in working-age populations by 2050.

This is a concern for all sectors, and intentional, strategic approaches to managing migration could assist in mitigating some of the negative consequences of declining and ageing population numbers.

Honourable E.P. Chet Greene, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Agriculture, Trade and Barbuda Affairs explained that the Government of Antigua and Barbuda is delighted to collaborate in these events.

“The Government of Antigua and Barbuda takes great pleasure today in collaborating with the IOM in celebration of International Migrants Day 2023. The fact that we’ve been chosen as the host for several activities to mark this occasion of and by itself speaks to the extent to which our nation has been significantly influenced, and in a positive way might add by the migration experience. Just like our native sons and daughters of Antigua Barbuda, have had the opportunity to migrate to other lands. So, to Antigua and Barbuda fabric, has been tremendously enriched and strengthened by the addition of migrants. The myraid gifts brought by brothers and sisters from throughout the Great Caribbean and further afield to this shared home of ours have allowed for the integration of the best of our representative traditions into harmonious culture with drives social cohesion, economic growth, and purposed all around development. There can be no doubt of the evidence of increasing prosperity for all groups represented in Antigua and Barbuda’s society.”

Everyone in Antigua and Barbuda, and beyond, is invited to participate in these activities, by logging in to Conversations on Migration in the Caribbean with migrant panelists at 2:30 on Friday 15 December at https://bit.ly/Conversations3 and by participating in, and or attending the Nations and Celebrations Family Fun Day from 11 am on Sunday 17 December at the Rising Sun Grounds in St. Johns.

For more information, call Gilbert Laudat at 1-268-788-5173 or contact [email protected]