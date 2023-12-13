Beauty and Brains: Influencer breaks ground with a Master’s Degree in Construction

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

You may know her for the laughter she brings to your screen, but Lauvin Phillip is more than just a social media influencer; she’s breaking barriers and constructing them—literally!

Graduating with a Masters in Project Management specialising in Construction and Infrastructure from the University of Liverpool, the 32-year-old is now one of the visionaries behind the meticulous planning that shapes some local projects.

Currently steering construction projects at National Housing in Antigua, Lauvin’s strategic project management skills are leaving an indelible mark on developments.

But her journey began in the realm of Information Technology at Midwestern State during her undergraduate years.

Then in 2016, Lauvin embarked on her professional voyage in the IT department at the airport. As the lone female in a male-dominated environment, she not only survived but thrived. Witnessing the construction of a new CAB piqued her interest, and the rest is history.

The transition from IT to construction wasn’t merely a career shift for Lauvin; it represented a mastery of a new craft. Initiating her Master’s journey in November 2018, she is poised to toss her cap in the air on December 12. `

She credits this success to Lauren Williams, Dwayne Hibbert, Sir Robin Yearwood as well as her close friends.

Although unable to physically attend the ceremony due to personal obligations, she plans to celebrate her achievement with a graduation dinner that promises to be as grand as her accomplishments.

When asked about thriving in a male-dominated field, Lauvin radiates confidence: “You have to be strong; you have to be grounded.”

She makes the challenging seem easy, often donning boots, a hazard vest, and a hard hat—getting her hands dirty and feet wet in the process.

Beyond being a professional, Lauvin is a mother and a soon-to-be wife, defying expectations and proving that there’s more to her than meets the eye on social media.

Her unique blend of humour injected into academia renders her journey uniquely hers, and she revels in every moment of it.

For women aspiring to enter the construction industry, Lauvin has a powerful message: “Go for it. Forget about the stigma and anyone talking down on that field because the world needs diversity. Don’t let the stereotype hold you back from pursuing what you’re passionate about.”

So, the next time you catch a glimpse of Lauvin on social media, remember, she might just be the powerhouse crafting the blueprint for your dream home.