Another Bruce Greenaway murder accused applies for bail

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

A week after two Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force (ABDF) soldiers — accused of murder — were denied bail in the High Court, another one of their co-accused has applied for bail.

Today, a third soldier, Shakiel Thomas, will find out whether or not he will be released on bail.

Twenty-five-year-old Thomas, Armal Warner and Aliyah Martin, both 20 years of age, along with 44-year-old police officer, Jason Modeste, were jointly charged with the murder of Bruce Greenaway of Falmouth.

On June 25, after lengthy deliberations, Justice Iain Morley denied both Martin’s and Warner’s applications for bail.

Thomas appeared before Morley yesterday, but his hearing was adjourned until today. Modeste is yet to file his application.

The quartet had their first court appearance in early June at All Saints Magistrate’s Court.

Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards, after hearing from their attorney Lawrence Daniel – with respect to having them remanded at Camp Blizzard in Coolidge for their “security and protection”- remanded them to prison.

Magistrate Emanuel-Edwards — with support from police prosecutor Dane Bontiff and the lawyers representing Greenaway’s family, Gail Christian and Kendrickson Kentish — suggested that Daniel should formally take his request to the Superintendent of Prisons.

However, sources say that that application was never completed.

The four accused will return to court on September 23 to find out if there is sufficient evidence for the matter to be committed to the High Court.

Should the matter be committed, they will have to face a judge and jury for the alleged strangulation of Greenaway whose body was found on April 13 at the shoreline of Indian Creek.

According to reports, Greenaway was last seen in the presence of soldiers before he went missing.