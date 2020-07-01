Help for kidney dialysis patients

The reclining chairs were donated by the Renal Society

Kidney dialysis patients will be more comfortable while receiving treatment thanks to the donation of two reclining chairs from the local Renal Society.

The gift to Mount St John’s Medical Centre – which also included two side tables – is worth more than $14,000.

“When the society was told that the dialysis unit was in need of new recliners and side tables the members of the Renal Society met and decided to supply these much-needed pieces of equipment,” said the charity’s president, Sir James Carlisle.

“We trust that the donation will serve to make it easier to deliver the care needed by patients and we stand ready to assist whenever we are requested to do so.”

Each year, the charity stages a pre-Valentine’s Day dinner and a Thanksgiving lunch to raise funds for the unit.

“In addition, many private individuals, along with corporate sponsors, make regular donations to the Antigua and Barbuda Renal Society. On behalf of the members I would like to thank them for their generosity,” Sir Carlisle added.

Nephrologist Ian Thomas MD said the hospital was delighted to have the Renal Society as partners.

“Their recent donation is already making a difference. However, it’s important for me to note that the society does so much work with very little fanfare. They’ve assisted the hospital with not only equipment but also in education, as well as our budding kidney transplant programme.

“Because of their support, the dialysis team is able to focus more on what we do best – caring for our patients.”

Anyone interested in making a donation to the hospital can call 484-2711 or email [email protected]