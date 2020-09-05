Another “bag ah money” winner

Spread the love













Jabari Simon is the final $1,000 winner in Flow’s lineup of “Bag Ah Money” winners. Jabari was all smiles as he collected his share of the $30,000 ipromotion, saying that when he recently topped up $40 he never thought that he would win, and he now has his eyes set on the $10,000 grand prize for a repeat performance. “The great news is that Jabari and all the other previous winners, as well as anyone who tops up $25 or more, activates an Always on Plan, or switches to Flow, can win the final $10,000 prize which will be drawn on Monday 7th September,” said Flow’s Shand Merchant. (Photo courtesy Flow)