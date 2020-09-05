Dominica: 90 more families to receive keys to their homes – PM Skerrit

Spread the love













(DNO) – Ninety (90) families will receive keys to their new apartment in the days ahead.

The Prime Minister reminded the public during his Anou Palay programme recently of the government’s self-imposed mandate to build 5000 resilient homes for Dominicans and indicated that about 1500 people had already received the keys to their homes.

He said, in addition, the government had helped thousands of people to cover their roofs.

The Prime Minister said he is confident that the government will achieve the target of 5000 resilient homes.

“Obviously we cannot house everybody at the same time, but if we put in one person that is one person less on the list,” he remarked.

“And so, we just approved some 30 names for the residences in Jimmit; we are hoping to finalize Grandbay next week and Stockfarm this week as well,” the Prime Minister stated. “S0, in the days ahead, we will be able to provide keys to some 90 families in Grandbay, in Roseau North and Jimmit.”

Skerrit said that there are several housing initiatives under the government housing programme that are ongoing.

He highlighted the housing project that is underway at Upper River Bank, opposite the Dominica Grammar School in Roseau where 60 families are expected to benefit.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that work will be done in the Roseau Valley -Trafalgar as well as Pointe Michel, Scottshead, Wesley, Woodford Hill among other areas across Dominica.