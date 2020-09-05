Gift of food to Soup Kitchen

The items were donated by Initiate Spark whose members also helped serve up the meals (Photos contributed)

Spread the love













More rumbling bellies were satiated yesterday thanks to a generous donation of food to the Soup Kitchen.

The facility, run by Veldon Raguette and which provides daily meals to the less fortunate, was delighted with the contribution from local non-profit organisation Initiate Spark.

Group members also helped dish up the food.

“In these unprecedented times many persons have been hit hard by the economic downturn created by Covid-19,” said Initiate Spark President Arthur Thomas.

“We, being cognisant of the harsh realities faced by some, thought that it would be very necessary to provide food items and a meal to those less fortunate. By doing so we not only seek to provide some reprieve to those persons, but we also wish to sensitise the public to the problems faced by some.”

The NGO commended Raguette and the Soup Kitchen team on their efforts to ensure vulnerable residents’ most basic needs are met.