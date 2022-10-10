Another adjournment in case of driver alleged to have caused teen cyclist’s death

- Advertisement -

The court case involving a female motorist who allegedly caused the death of a young cyclist, is now on the court’s docket for December 15.

Twenty-two-year-old Keithanya Elvin of Gunthropes is accused of causing the death of 16-year-old Azorae Pennant of All Saints, by dangerous driving.

Elvin appeared in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Dexter Wason yesterday, but was told to return to court in the last month of the year because the police’s case file still isn’t ready.

The incident in question occurred on January 26th on Tyrell’s main road.

Reports suggest that on the night of the accident, the teenager was heading north along the busy highway shortly before 6.30pm, when the Honda CRV driven by Elvin who was travelling in the opposite direction, proceeded to make a right turn.

The cyclist apparently swerved to avoid it, and collided with the vehicle and lost control. He was thrown from his bicycle into the pathway of a pickup.

The child suffered severe injuries and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead around an hour later.

At Elvin’s next court hearing, she will find out if the police have mounted sufficient evidence against her to warrant her matter being referred to the High Court.