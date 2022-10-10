Further delay in case of woman accused of burning husband’s mistress with goat water

- Advertisement -

A woman accused of burning her husband’s mistress with goat water during an altercation at a popular fete will have to wait another couple of months for her case to proceed.

Annalee Jeffrey, a 29-year-old Jamaican national, is charged with causing grievous bodily harm to the woman with whom her husband now resides.

It is alleged that on the afternoon of June 6, at the Sunrise Breakfast Fete in Willikies, the alleged victim was working with her boyfriend (the husband of the accused) at one of the food stations at the event, and was serving goat water from a pot that was on an open fire.

She reportedly felt someone grab her hair from behind and pull her backwards.

She is said to have fallen to the ground as a result, and the pot of goat water apparently fell off the stand at the same time and burned her.

The complainant is said to have received superficial burns to her hand and face, and the defendant was also burnt on her hand.

Since the first court appearance a short while after the incident, Jeffrey’s Attorney Michael Archibald has been awaiting disclosure of the police’s case file on the matter but months, after the file has not been served.

According to the prosecution, the file is complete but is still being vetted.

They have therefore asked for an adjournment.

While Archibald did not object, he indicated that his client’s two cellphones were taken at the start of the investigation and still have not been returned.

Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards advised him to make a formal written request for the devices.

The matter was then assigned the date of January 25.

By that time, the prosecution should be ready to proceed.