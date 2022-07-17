Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) fellowship receives international award

Antigua and Barbuda’s Zachary Phillips is among 10 fellows currently enrolled in an international programme which received high recognition from the United Nations.

Phillips is a part of the Alliance of Small Island States’ (AOSIS) fellowship where participants have been given a unique opportunity to not only see the UN at work but participate and support the negotiation process on several matters, like those arising out of the pressing issue of climate change.

The initiative has earned it the United Nations Small Island Developing States Partnership Award as a result of its success.

The award, which was accepted by current AOSIS Chair Ambassador Walton Webson, recognises partnerships that are outstanding in their contribution to the implementation of sustainable development priorities in small island nations, mainly under the pillars of environment, economic and social.

“I am pleased to be associated with this initiative as it seeks to identify the next generation of leaders on whose shoulders will be placed the responsibility of sustaining our efforts to create a better future for our small states,” Ambassador Webson noted.

“So it is with an immense sense of appreciation and genuine encouragement that I accept this award as it makes valid our thrust to build future capacity for the mission of AOSIS as it continues to evolve,” Ambassador Webson added.

Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Stefano Stefile also accepted the award during the recent Global Multi-Stakeholder Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Partnership Dialogue at the United Nations headquarters on behalf of the Italian government.

The fellowship brings some of the youngest and brightest minds from AOSIS member territories to New York for a one-year attachment that provides them with a real life experience of the massive challenges of environmental diplomacy.

The partnership that made the fellowship training initiative a reality was made possible through the support of the Italian government and its Ministry of Ecological Transition. Two other winners were the SIDS Lighthouse Initiative in the Environmental category and the World Bank-financed programme, Unleashing the Blue Economy of the Caribbean, in the Economic category.