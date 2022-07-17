Bank staff create memory garden in honour of lost colleague

Staff at CIBC FirstCaribbean have been paying tribute to a long-standing colleague who passed away on May 24.

Sudarno Hadassah Simon joined the staff on June 26 2000 and served as a customer service officer.

She was very involved in the bank’s activities committees and popular with staff and customers, a release noted.

Staff have started a memory garden at the entrance to the Old Parham Road branch and plants, flowers and memorabilia have been placed there.

Branch manager, Dawn Soleyn, said that Hadassah was loved and would be greatly missed.

The staff will be performing a musical tribute at her funeral on July 19 at 2pm at St George’s Anglican Church in Fitches Creek.

CIBC FirstCaribbean will close at 12pm on the day of the funeral to enable staff to attend.