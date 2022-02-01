27 C
St John's
Tuesday, 01 February, 2022
HomeThe Big StoriesAlleged shooter to go on trial in April
The Big Stories

Alleged shooter to go on trial in April

0
391

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A man accused of shooting with intent to murder will be standing trial before a High Court judge on April 26.

Samuel “Tapa” Livingstone reportedly went to the Potters home of Ganeal Francis in February 2019 and shot at him in broad daylight.

According to reports, the defendant first called out to the complainant and when Francis looked outside, he saw Livingstone standing there.

When their eyes met, Livingstone is said to have threatened Francis saying, “a dead you fi dead”.

Francis then noticed that Livingstone, who is said to have been known to him, had a handgun and was pointing it in his direction.

Livingstone allegedly fired two shots into Francis’s home, and both bullets pierced the wall on the eastern side of the house and exited the opposite side.

Two spent shells were recovered from the scene, but the shooter, who was dressed all in black, was long gone by the time the Special Services Unit (SSU) responded to the report of the incident.

According to police, Livingstone turned himself in a few days later, accompanied by his mother and the MP for St George, Dean Jonas.

Previous articleResidents cautioned to remain on guard with Omicron variant
Next articleStab wound victim medically evacuated to Antigua for treatment
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

six + 2 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021