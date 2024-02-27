All Out for 22: Blackhawks Dismantle Bolans Blasters in One Day’s Play to Win ABCA Two Day Clash

By Neto Baptiste

Defending champions Liberta Blackhawks bowled out the struggling Bolans Blasters for 22 and 34 as they claimed an innings and 71 runs victory in the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Two Day Competition to move to second on the standings with 58 points after seven matches.

It took only one day for Blackhawks to rack up the comfortable win after Saturday’s opening day was abandoned due to a wet area on the playing field at Pigotts.

Asked to bat after Blackhawks won the toss, Bolans just could not get it right between the stumps, falling for just 22 runs in 18.1 overs. Javy Benjamin was the pick of the bowlers for Blackhawks with four wickets for nine runs while Elroy Francis Jr bagged three for two in eight overs. Francis Jr bowled six maidens in the process.

Blackhawks were then led by Malique Walsh who slammed 13 fours and two sixes on his way to 77 off 49 deliveries as the Liberta men posted 127 for two declared in just 13.3 overs.

Batting for a second time, Bolans were removed for just 34 after 20.3 overs with Tajeja Tonge top-scoring with 13. Chamiqueko Landerfort had figures of six for one in just 4.3 overs, three of which were maidens. Landerfort was adjudged Player of the Match.

Bolans are at the bottom of the 10-team standings with just four points.

Members of the Liberta Blackhawks huddle for a Two Day match. Blackhawks beat Bolans Blasters by an innings and 71 runs. Pigotts Crushers’ Demari Benta was adjudged Player of the Match against Bethesda Golden Eagles. Player of the Match Justin Athanaze bagged eight for 31 in 11.5 overs to help Empire restrict Spartans to just 157 in their first innings. Glenton Williams bagged a total of 11 wickets and made a half century for Jennings in their victory over All Saints Pythons. Jennings Tigers’ Jedidiah Martin claimed his fifth straight five-for after picking up five for 35 against All Saints Pythons.

Pigotts crush Bethesda Golden Eagles

Meanwhile, Pigotts Crushers also enjoyed an innings triumph, beating Bethesda Golden Eagles by an innings and 82 runs to stay at the top of the standings with 64 points.

Played at Bethesda, the home team were bowled out for 86 runs in 44.4 overs after they had won the toss and opted to bat. Jawakie Joseph (3/15), Kadeem Henry (3/22) and Player of the Match, Demari Benta (3/24), were the pick of the bowlers for Crushers.

Crushers, in their first innings’ reply, amassed 222 all out and a lead of 136. Kadeem Henry top-scored with 80 while Deran Benta made 53 and Essan Warner contributed with 33. Mekali Tonge (4/50) and Oshane Simon (4/89) were on target with the ball for Bethesda.

Batting for a second time, Bethesda were bowled out for 54 to hand Crushers the comfortable win. Demari Benta snatched four wickets for 18 runs while Joseph bagged four for 19.

Spartans claim first Innings over Empire Nation

Also over the weekend, Rising Sun Spartans claimed first innings points in a drawn match against Empire Nation despite an eight-wicket haul by veteran Justin Athanaze who bagged eight for 31 in 11.5 overs to restrict Spartans to just 157 in their first Innings. Junior Henry top-scored with 45.

However, Empire were then bowled out for 123 in their first innings reply despite knocks of 44 and 40 from Xaveek Toppin and Kershaski Jno-Lewis, respectively. Owen Graham led the bowling for Spartans with three for 20 in 5.5 overs.

Veteran Kerry Mentore then raised 74 runs off 82 balls as Spartans reached 195 all out in their second innings Javaughn James led the bowling for Empire with three for 33. Empire Nation were 145 for four when play ended in the drawn fixture. Athanaze was adjudged Player of the Match.

Jennings Tigers won by six wickets over All Saints Pythons.

Scores: All Saints Pythons (19/10 & 87/10); Michael Haynes Dover 49; Jedidiah Martin (5/36), Glenton Williams (4/29 & 8/37); Jennings Tigers (157/10 & 51/4); Dahri Francis 57; Glenton Williams 50; Demetri Lucas (4/12 & 2/13); Akeem Blackman (3/16). Player of the Match: Glenton Williams.

New Winthorpes Lions beat Combined Schools by four wickets.

Scores: Combined Schools (61/10 & 145/10); Shamar Pereira 36; Malique Jacobs 33; Orandel Boston (5/11 & 3/43), Ishmael Peters (4/15 & 4/30); New Winthorpes Lions (111/10 & 96/6); Kevin Joseph 40, Damon Valentine 40; Glen Williams (5/17), J’Quan Athanaze (3/21); Player of the Match: Orandel Boston.