Alfa Nero taken out of harbour for brief period to test mechanical repairs as Hurricane Lee draws closer

Port Manager Darwin Telemaque said the Alfa Nero was taken on a short sea trial following repairs carried out by the ship’s captain.

Yesterday morning, the Alfa Nero superyacht was seen by Falmouth Harbour residents moving from the dock at which it had been stationed for more than a year.

According to the Port Manager, the ship’s captain was simply carrying out tests to ensure the vessel’s mobility in preparation for any inclement weather.

“They flew in an engineer to address a challenge that existed onboard the ship—the ship has many, many challenges—and the captain wanted someone to have a look at a console that manages the movement of the ship,” Telemaque explained.

He added that the superyacht faces numerous challenges due to it being stationary for over a year, including to its engine and generators.

The government, who currently owns the vessel, was required to pay for the repairs which Telemaque said was in the region of US$8,000 to US$9,000.

With Hurricane Lee strengthening in the Atlantic, and expected to become a Category 5 hurricane, there were concerns over the safety of the vessel and the harbour as the government had previously held.

“Everyone understands the risks that the vessel poses to navigation and to the effective use of the harbour which is the main reason why the government has been trying to liquidate that asset.

“We have asked for it to be removed by its owners, but it is still there, and as of now, the government has taken the only step it could to remove it,” he said.

Telemaque continues to hold out hope that the vessel will be eventually sold as the hurricane season hits its peak months.

Last year, Antigua and Barbuda was spared any major storms which could have caused damage to the Alfa Nero or the Falmouth Harbour.

“We are looking at various options, but the options are challenging because of the position of the vessel, and one wants to be extremely careful in what we do, knowing the limitations we have in terms of equipment to handle that vessel,” he explained.

As of time of writing, the US National Hurricane Center for the Atlantic stated that Hurricane Lee was now a category 4 hurricane.