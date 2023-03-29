‘Alex’ Feng sentenced for supermarket arson

- Advertisement -

The man accused of burning down the XPZ Supermarket almost two years ago is to spend another year behind bars.

Tianzhao “Alex” Feng was sentenced for one count of arson in the High Court this morning.

The 30-year-old Chinese national has been held on remand since June 2021.

In sentencing him, the judge took into account his guilty plea and other mitigating factors. With time spent on remand also deducted, he will spend 14 more months in prison.

The destruction of the Sir Sydney Walling Highway store – which opened in 2018 – put around 60 staff out of work.

