Farmers benefit from FAO Resilient Caribbean Initiative training

The Government of Mexico (AMEXCID), the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) partnered in the ‘Addressing the Water-Energy Nexus in Agriculture’ under the Resilient Caribbean Initiative to host a Sustainable Agriculture and Climate Change Workshop in Antigua and Barbuda in the months of February and March.

FAO partnered with the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI) to organize the workshop, which focused on agricultural concepts while dealing with current climate challenges. The sessions were designed for both novices and experienced farmers who needed refresher training. The workshops attended by 46 persons, addressed soil and water conservation, aquaponics, solar-powered irrigation systems and other resilient agriculture techniques.

The training was facilitated by Mr Mali Barnes, National Project Coordinator for the FAO WEF Project, and Mr Paul Lucas, the CARDI Representative for Antigua and Barbuda at the CARDI Facility in Betty’s Hope.

“We are happy there was a good turnout by farmers as we seek to increase food security for Antigua and Barbuda. We know that the opportunities available to farmers under the project will also help them develop their best practices and skills towards reaping greater yield.” said the FAO National Project Coordinator Mali Barnes.

Workshop participant Nikisha Walter agreed with these benefits stating that “The workshop was amazing and timely given the current climate challenges. The potential to solve our food security is there. We just need to allocate the proper time and resources into the agriculture sector.”

Barbudan farmers participated in the Sustainable Agriculture and Climate Change Workshop under the Resilient Caribbean Initiative Project. Photo Credit: Attieke DeSouza

The WEF project’s objective is to improve the efficiency of water resources resulting in increased agricultural productivity in Caribbean Small Island Developing States (SIDS). The project aims to implement technological innovations such as (micro) irrigation systems using solar energy to improve water efficiency and management.

The goal of the Resilient Caribbean Initiative Project is to assist countries by piloting resilience-building solutions in the water-energy-food nexus, school feeding programs and resilient aquaculture. It aims to facilitate access to climate finance and strengthen national and/or regional capacities through South-South Cooperation.