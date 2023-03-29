Dr Vincent Richards appointed new ECSRC Deputy Chairman

- Advertisement -

Dr Vincent Richards has been appointed as the new deputy chairman of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission (ECRSC).

In a press statement, the ECRSC announced the new chairman and deputy chairman of the Commission and congratulated them on their five-year appointments effective January 27.

Dr Richards is a practicing member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Eastern Caribbean.

Commissioner Richards also holds a doctorate and Master’s, both in economics, from Cornell University, New York.

He also earned a Master’s degree in economics and a Bachelor’s in economics and history from Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada.

Meanwhile, Grenadian Lucia Livingston-Andall has been in senior management positions for the last 32 years.

Commissioner Livingston-Andall graduated from the Memorial University in Canada with a Master’s in business administration (MBA), and from the University of the West Indies with a Bachelor’s in management.

She also served as a member of the Certified General Accountants Association of Canada.

She is the holder of a project management professional certificate.

The ECSRC is the regulator of securities business in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union of Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The functions of the Commission are to maintain the integrity of the Eastern Caribbean securities market, protect investors, promote market efficiency, and facilitate market development.