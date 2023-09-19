AG Congratulate Police and Pledged Further Support

- Advertisement -

Attorney General and Minister of Public Safety, Hon. Steadroy Benjamin is congratulating the police for hosting what he considers another successful police week this year.

Minister Benjamin, under whose ministry the police falls, said he is pleased with the performance of the police in the execution of their duties, as they serve with pride and dignity.

He further expressed his confidence in the present leadership of the police force and pledged his and his government’s continued support to provide the necessary resources that will enable the police to function effectively and efficiently and to keep the nation of Antigua and Barbuda safe and secure. The Attorney General was seen attending the church service to mark the opening of police week 2023, and the Malcolm Nicholas Cup Competition.

The police celebrated 55 years of police week this year from September 10 to 17 under the theme, “With Dignity and Pride, We are Working Together With Our Community.”