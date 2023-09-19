Antigua and Barbuda benefits from Insecticidal Resistance

- Advertisement -

Vector Control Technicians and Laboratory Technicians attached to the Central Board of Health and Dunbar’s laboratory are participating in an Insecticidal Resistance Workshop in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO).

The workshop focuses on the use of insecticides as a key intervention to control mosquitoes and consequently prevent the spread of arboviral diseases.

The objectives of the workshop is to establish trainers on the ground to continue training staff in the protocol for insecticidal resistance testing, develop protocols for the country and to produce results on insecticidal resistance in mosquito, eggs and larva.

As a result of this training session, the country’s capacity to conduct tests and provide the information about susceptibility of mosquitoes in Antigua and Barbuda will be improved.

PAHO/WHO Country Program Specialist for St. Lucia, Reynold Hewitt and PAHO/WHO International Consultant, Dr. Alexandra Wright are facilitating the training.