Antiguans and Barbudans urged to take advantage of Sargassum research funding

In a recent response to requests from Caribbean leaders, the United Kingdom has launched a call for research proposals on Sargassum seaweed, a release from the British Commission to Antigua and Barbuda has advised.

Recent influxes of Sargassum threatens the region’s marine ecosystems, economy, and public health. The UK invites partners to submit proposals for up to £300k (USD$374k) before 10th October.

The research should advance commercial, scalable, safe solutions to process, sink or store. Finding solutions to Sargassum influxes could be vital to the Caribbean’s sustainable development and climate resilience.

Resident British Commissioner to Antigua and Barbuda, Ms Lindsy Thompson said, “We all appreciate the awful effects the Sargassum has on people’s livelihoods and wellbeing and individuals or groups with brilliant ideas for research are encouraged to take advantage of this UK funding opportunity.”

More details on the Sargassum call for proposals are available here: https://www.gov.uk/international-development-funding/caribbean-sargassum-advancing-commercial-scalable-processing-or-storage

Meanwhile, in the run-up to COP28, and the 4th International Conference on SIDS in 2024, the UK Government continues to advocate on behalf of SIDS. We are committed to building global consensus to support SIDS to address their unique vulnerabilities and to grow resilient economies. The UK is one of the leading actors to work for systems suited to small states, including in the GCF, where we are pushing to increase access to climate finance for SIDS. The UK is also supporting SIDS through our £500m (USD$624) Blue Planet Fund, including through initiatives such as our £36m (USD$45m) Sustainable Blue Economies programme.

The UK Government recognises that SIDS are global leaders in climate action and have a vital role in pressuring the big emitters to act. The UK is committed to delivering the promises of the Glasgow Climate Pact, including action on climate finance and addressing loss and damage.