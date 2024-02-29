ABTA announces launch of Beach 366 in conjunction with Cricket World Cup festivities

- Advertisement -

In a unique blend of celebration and sportsmanship, Antigua and Barbuda proudly announces the creation of the world’s first Leap Year Beach ‘Beach 366’ set to be officially unveiled at the Sir Vivian Richards stadium, in alignment with the cricket World Cup festivities this June.

According to an Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) release, “This innovative initiative not only celebrates those born on February 29th but also highlights Antigua and Barbuda’s rich cricketing heritage and its role as a premier destination for cricket enthusiasts from around the globe.”

While acknowledging the oversight of not having a beach for leap year babies, despite boasting one beach for every day of the year, Antigua and Barbuda has gone a step further by tying the launch of ‘Beach 366’ to the excitement of the cricket World Cup. This strategic move underlines the islands’ commitment to sports and celebration, offering both leap year babies and cricket fans a new venue to enjoy unforgettable moments, the release added.

“The launch of Beach 366 during the cricket World Cup is more than just an addition to the islands’ already impressive array of beaches; it’s a celebration of community, sport, and the unique quirks of the calendar. Antigua and Barbuda extend a warm invitation to cricket fans, leap year babies, and travellers from all walks of life to join in this one-of-a-kind event for 2024. Get ready to be captivated by exciting cricket, while enjoying the vibes and exclusiveness of Beach 366,” said CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin C James.

As the cricket World Cup descends upon the region, Antigua and Barbuda are ready to showcase their legendary hospitality alongside the thrill of international cricket. Beach 366 will serve as a hub for cricket-related festivities, offering fans a unique spot to relax, celebrate, and engage with the sport in a stunning beachfront setting.

In celebration of this momentous year, visitors to Beach 366 can expect a host of special perks, such as cricket-themed events; a series of cricket-related activities and pop-up events at Beach 366, celebrating the sport’s rich legacy in the Caribbean.

Also, those born on February 29th will receive exclusive benefits, such as fast track service at the airport and special recognition during the World Cup festivities.

There will also be an opportunity to join locals and visitors alike in a vibrant display of Antiguan and Barbudan culture, with food, music, and sportsmanship.

With the cricket World Cup as the backdrop, Beach 366 is set to become a new landmark for sports and celebration in the Caribbean.