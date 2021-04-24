A&B’s Tourism Minister receives Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year award

Spread the love













The executives of Caribbean Journal, (an online Caribbean tourism centric news magazine) officially presented Minister of Tourism and Investment, Charles Fernandez, his award in honour of the achievement of Caribbean Tourism Minister of the year 2020/2021.

Executive Vice President Guy Britton, and Editor in Chief and Founder of the magazine, Alexander Britel, both extended hearty congratulations to Minister Fernandez who won the award based on his management of Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism industry during the Covid-19 crisis.

From Left: ABTA CEO Mr. Colin James, CJ Editor in Chief Mr. Alexander Britel, Tourism Minister Fernandez, CJ Executive VP Mr. Guy Briton, Director of Policy and Planning Mr. St. Clair Soleyn, and PS Walter Christopher

Antigua was the first Caribbean country to re-open its borders to international flights in June 2020 This came following major re-structuring alongside the compilation of official Covid-19 protocols to govern different aspects of the industry.

Minister Fernandez commits the award to all the members of his team within the Ministry of Tourism as well as all the workers within the tourism industry in Antigua and Barbuda who have worked assiduously to keep the sector alive.