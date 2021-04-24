Fireman dies in the line of duty

Spread the love













Sounds of sirens lit up the night in honour and respect of a fallen fire fighter. David Roberts died on Friday night at the Mount St John’s Medical Centre where he was being cared for.

The firefighter, who was involved in a freak accident on April, 6, 2021 at the V.C Bird International Airport was admitted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit until the time of his death.

His colleagues stood in unison on Friday night as they symbolized his passing with a long-honored fire service tradition, blaring the sirens of fire trucks for the fellow fighter who died in the line of duty.

Roberts last worked at the Coolidge Fire Station and was part of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda for the past 11 years.

On the day of the accident, the fire truck that Roberts was driving became inoperable, causing the vehicle to accelerate at a high speed, before crashing through the airport fence and overturning in a ditch close to Burma Road on the southern side of the runway.