ABBA expresses condolences on passing of former national player

The Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association and the basketball fraternity would like to express condolences to the family and friends of former national player, Wayne ‘Doc’ Harris who passed away on Wednesday.

“Losing Doc is a true shock as the basketball community is still trying to deal with the loss of Tekel Gomes. Doc was not only a great player who paved the way for many but also a great mentor to many of the household names we have come to love so much locally in basketball. He always gave back when he could, which was evident in his role as a PE Teacher and then sports coach, the occupation he held before his untimely passing.

“We will forever miss him. True legends never die,” President of ABBA Michael Freeland mentioned.

Harris had an illustrious basketball career both locally and for the national team, leading teams like Heads and the Bulldogs for many years.

His contribution did not go unrecognized as the ABBA Division One Most Valuable Player award was renamed in his honour some years ago.

Harris continued his love for the sport long after retiring from competition in his roles as a PE Teacher and then Basketball Coach within the Ministry of Sports where he touched and shaped the lives of many.

It was a position he held up until the time of his death.