Rape convict’s sentencing hearing delayed again

By Latrishka Thomas

The sentencing of a man previously convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl near Pensioners Beach seven years ago has encountered another delay.

Proceedings against Leon Riley began in April 2016 when he was initially charged with the crime. Subsequently, a jury found him guilty of rape and serious indecency, resulting in a 15-year prison sentence.

However, in November 2021, Riley’s conviction was overturned by the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal due to a legal technicality, leading to his release.

A retrial was subsequently ordered and conducted in May, under the oversight of a new judge, Justice Ann-Marie Smith.

Following the retrial, which took place in June, a new jury panel found Riley guilty, leading to his incarceration while awaiting sentencing.

The sentencing was originally scheduled for earlier this month, but it has faced multiple adjournments for various reasons. The next hearing is now slated to occur on Tuesday.