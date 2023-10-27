Team Antigua Island Girls to receive Forerunner Award at the 30th Annual CARAH Awards Gala

- Advertisement -

The Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS) is elated to unveil Team Antigua Island Girls (TAIGs) as the distinguished honorees of the coveted Forerunner Award at the much-anticipated 30th Annual Caribbean American Heritage (CARAH) Awards Gala. This landmark event will take place on Friday, November 17th, 2023, at the luxurious JW Marriott in Washington, D.C, under the theme “A Celebration of Excellence and Service.”

The CARAH Awards are proudly presented by the ICS, a prominent Caribbean-American advocacy organization that played a pivotal role in obtaining the Presidential Proclamation designating June as National Caribbean-American Heritage Month (NCAHM). These distinguished accolades pay tribute to the remarkable achievements and significant contributions made by Caribbean leaders across a spectrum of domains, including the Arts, Entrepreneurship, Science and Technology, Sports, and Community Service. Simultaneously, the awards serve as a platform for celebrating Caribbean pride and highlighting the substantial potential and positive impact of Caribbean immigrants in both the United States and the global community.

In receiving this prestigious award, TAIGs joins a distinguished group of eight outstanding Caribbean-American honorees. These remarkable individuals include Leah Marville from Barbados, Richie Etwaru from Guyana, Cleve Mesidor from Haiti, Stephen “Cat” Coore, Jacky Wright and Michael Blake from Jamaica, Stuart Archibald from St. Vincent & the Grenadines and Lincoln Phillips from Trinidad & Tobago.

TAIGs, a remarkable trio of determined women from Antigua and Barbuda, have once again etched their names into the annals of history with their awe-inspiring ocean-rowing endeavours. Comprising Christal Clashing, Kevinia Francis, and Samara Emmanuel, this dynamic team of pioneers has shattered barriers and redefined the limits of human endurance in the realm of ocean rowing.

Christal Clashing made history as the first woman to represent Antigua and Barbuda at the Olympics, an astonishing achievement she accomplished at just 14 years old. Kevinia Francis stands as the country’s first female black belt martial arts instructor and an accomplished sports performance coach. Meanwhile, Samara Emmanuel’s remarkable journey led her to become the first Antiguan woman to attain Royal Yachting Association (RYA) certified yacht captain status.

Their ground-breaking journey began with the 3,000 nautical mile Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge in January 2019, where they rowed from La Gomera to Nelson’s Dockyard, Antigua, becoming the first black team—male or female—to cross any ocean. Completing the race in 47 days, 8 hours, and 25 minutes, they rallied the nation and garnered accolades.

This extraordinary team of women rowed their way into history once again on July 23, 2023, by conquering the World’s Toughest Row—Pacific, covering 2,800 nautical miles from Monterey Bay, California to Kauai, Hawaii. Their awe-inspiring feat was accomplished in just 41 days, 7 hours, and 5 minutes.

What makes TAIGs’ journey even more remarkable is their lack of prior rowing experience. In the face of this challenging task, they demonstrated unwavering commitment and tenacity, forging a bond that transcended the limits of teamwork and elevated to sisterhood. In a mere nine months, they transformed from a motley crew of rookies to a proficient and cohesive team. The team’s ocean-rowing achievements are not only a testament to their courage and determination but also an inspiration to all, proving that ordinary individuals can reach extraordinary heights through sheer grit and commitment.

During a recent “Meet the Honorees” interview, Dr. Claire Nelson, Founder and President of ICS engaged with TAIGs on their profound connection to the ocean, which they poetically likened to music. The team members beautifully described the waves as a harmonious fusion of Caribbean melodies interwoven with the vibrant rhythms of reggae, steel pan, and soca.

In response to Dr. Nelson’s inquiry about the value of the Caribbean Diaspora, Christal and Samara emphatically stated that the Caribbean Diaspora has played a pivotal role in opening doors that have inspired people on a global scale. Kevinia further enriched the discourse by highlighting that the Caribbean fosters unity, appreciating the rich cultural similarities and differences among its people.

She proudly emphasized, “While Caribbean individuals may resemble unique puzzle pieces when we come together, we unite as one force, representing the vibrant spirit of the Caribbean”.

Dr. Nelson passionately articulated the ethos of the CARAH Awards, emphasizing the vibrant and substantial contributions of Caribbean American nationals.

She declared, “We refuse to accept the ordinary. We are resolute in our mission to break boundaries, set our gaze on uncharted horizons, and exuberantly celebrate the profound contributions of Caribbean immigrants to the United States of America. Our vision is clear as we work tirelessly to shape a future that enhances lives for generations to come.”

As individuals, each member brings their unique set of skills and interests to the team. Kevinia Francis, a certified health-and-fitness trainer and martial arts instructor is an avid competitor and all-around sportswoman. Christal Clashing, a former Olympic swimmer and accomplished aquatic adventurer, has turned her passion for storytelling into becoming an author and filmmaker. Samara Emmanuel, the first Antiguan woman to attain RYA certified yacht captain status, has over 17 years of experience in seafaring and is passionate about solo sailing.

TAIGs stand as symbols of daring and determination, breaking barriers and paving the way for others to follow. In their historic journeys, they have represented not only themselves but also their proud nation, earning respect and admiration from people worldwide.

The CARAH Awards will be hosted by the rising star from Scripps News, Ava-Joye Burnett. The entertainment segment promises an unforgettable experience, featuring the electrifying talents of the esteemed IMAGE Band from Washington, D.C, and other high-energy performers, all showcasing the vibrant rhythms of Caribbean culture. Guests will also savour a delectable dinner crafted by award-winning chefs. Subsequently, the CARAH Awards will be jointly produced for television broadcast by CaribNation TV.

Mark your calendars. Spread our story. Share our pride. Let’s celebrate Caribbean excellence together at the CARAH Awards 2023. Stay tuned for more updates and highlights as we approach this momentous occasion.