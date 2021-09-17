A&B spared from UK’s red list

The UK government has announced its latest travel advisory and Antigua & Barbuda has once again been spared from being placed on the red list.

According to the UK government’s guidelines, if you have been in a country or territory on the red list in the last 10 days, you will only be allowed to enter the UK if you are a British or Irish national or you have residence rights in the UK.

A shift to the amber zone would force unvaccinated travelers leaving Antigua & Barbuda to quarantine for 10 days upon returning home.

There was widespread speculation that Antigua and Barbuda could lose its position on the coveted green list of approved destinations because of increasing cases of Covid-19.

The UK is the country’s second biggest tourism source market after the US.

Earlier this month, the twin island nation retained its green list spot despite soaring coronavirus cases.

Britain’s so-called traffic light system ranks countries across the world according to their perceived Covid safety.

Local tourism officials previously credited the nation’s placement on the green list with record visitor arrivals during the traditional slow summer months.