Bodog buys CDL in Jolly Harbour

The company which oversees one of Antigua’s largest residential communities and tourism hubs has a new owner at the helm.

Robert Gillespie, president of gaming firm Bodog, has bought Caribbean Development Antigua Limited – or CDAL – which manages the homes of more than 800 property owners in Jolly Harbour.

It’s the latest acquisition for Gillespie’s Sabana Holdings company which bought Jolly Harbour Marina and Boatyard in May 2021.

Jo Lucas, the marina’s General Manager, said she was excited by the sale and looked forward to seeing – quote – much-needed changes that would restore the charisma and charm that have been lost over the years.

Many of Jolly Harbour’s residents – who pay steep monthly community charges – have bemoaned the rundown state of much of the gated area in recent years.

Lucas said it would be wonderful to see the area evolve into a unique hub of activity once again.

Jolly Harbour is home to hundreds of private homes, many of them used as winter residences and private holiday rentals.

Several investment projects have been planned to support the regeneration of the area. They include the construction of additional homes, rejuvenation of the commercial centre, and an upgrade to the golf course.

Gillespie, himself a Jolly Harbour homeowner, said he was thrilled to be taking over ownership and excited by the positive changes ahead.

He added that he wanted to involve the community in the forthcoming transformation and was planning a town hall meeting to garner feedback and share ideas.