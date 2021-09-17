Cabinet reviews beach hours

Residents decrying controversial new beach restrictions set to come into effect on Monday will see some reprieve.

Government has confirmed a partial U-turn on the hours beaches will be closed to the public.

The Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, Lionel Hurst tells Observer beachgoers will be able to use the nation’s beaches between the hours of 5am and 5pm on weekdays.

The curtailed hours of 5am until noon which were announced yesterday will only apply on weekends.

The amended times were posted on Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s Facebook page last night – hours after Cabinet announced the unpopular measure which sparked widespread outcry.

In addition to the fallout among local residents, fears have abounded of the impact on the country’s mainstay, if tourists are barred from using Antigua and Barbuda’s often touted 365 beaches during the afternoons.

Whether the olive branch will be enough to appease people remains to be seen. For many tourists, beach sunsets are a vacation staple.