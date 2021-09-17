29.4 C
St John's
Friday, 17 September, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesCabinet reviews beach hours
The Big Stories

Cabinet reviews beach hours

0
59
From Monday, beaches will be closed daily from 12pm to 5am (Photo courtesy Shutterstock)

Residents decrying controversial new beach restrictions set to come into effect on Monday will see some reprieve.

Government has confirmed a partial U-turn on the hours beaches will be closed to the public.

The Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, Lionel Hurst tells Observer beachgoers will be able to use the nation’s beaches between the hours of 5am and 5pm on weekdays.

The curtailed hours of 5am until noon which were announced yesterday will only apply on weekends.

The amended times were posted on Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s Facebook page last night – hours after Cabinet announced the unpopular measure which sparked widespread outcry.

In addition to the fallout among local residents, fears have abounded of the impact on the country’s mainstay, if tourists are barred from using Antigua and Barbuda’s often touted 365 beaches during the afternoons.

Whether the olive branch will be enough to appease people remains to be seen. For many tourists, beach sunsets are a vacation staple.

Previous articleA&B spared from UK’s red list
Next articleMet Office issues tropical cyclone alert
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

five − four =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021