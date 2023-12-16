A guide to hotel developments slated for 2024

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

Tourism is set to see another list of projects and expansions aimed at attracting more visitors and increasing the country’s revenue.

Here’s a guide to tourism developments earmarked for 2024 in Antigua and Barbuda based on the budget presented by Prime Minister Gaston Browne yesterday.

Firstly, Barbuda. On 85 acres of beachfront land, the Rosewood Barbuda project by Murbee Resorts is set to construct fifty resort suites, thirty-five Rosewood residences, among other features.

A specific timeline wasn’t given for the start of construction, but we are told the effort is expected to employ over 300 workers.

As for the Silver Sands resort, no details were given. However, what was mentioned by Browne is that the franchise is in Grenada and the founder is Egyptian.

Based on that information and details found on the website of Silver Sands Grenada, the resort’s parent company is ORA and the unnamed Egyptian billionaire is Naguib Sawiris, founder and CEO of the company.

In reference to the 85 acres of land for Rosewood Barbuda, Mackenzie Frank, chairperson of the Barbuda Council told Observer recently that the council has not seen the lease.

“The council has already written to the Cabinet to demand that we get information. [The developers] claim to have been given a lease by Cabinet. We have never seen the lease,” Frank said.

On the Silver Sands project, he expressed that the council is not aware of the exact location of the project.

“I heard they have one for Silver Sands. We’ve never heard of the Egyptian billionaire and we have not been given any indication of where this 20 acres is supposed to be,” the council chairperson stated.

Peace, Love and Happiness, a more or less controversial project, is scheduled for an expansion at an estimated US$ 200 million. To date, US$ 700 million has been spent on the project.

Efforts on another project of discussion, Paradise Found which totals US$250 million, was mentioned. Specific details weren’t provided as it was briefly mentioned that activities on the project were intensifying.

Now onto the projects earmarked for Antigua. Slated to open in April 2024 is Sunwing International’s Royalton Chic project at Halcyon Cove. The 235 room hotel is expected to employ 800 citizens, according to Browne.

On Half Moon Bay in the latter part of 2024 there will be the construction of a hotel from the One and Only Hotel Brand.

Also slated for construction, but at an unspecified time next year, is a 150-room hotel by Marriott International near Yepton’s Beach in Five Islands.

Along with this, a resort at Morris Bay will be developed in a partnership with a private investor and the government.

In addition to the new resorts slated for next year, expansion of existing hotels are expected to take place.

In an effort totaling US$ 30 million, 400 rooms at Jolly Beach will be renovated, 12 rooms at Hammock Cove added, and construction of a 30-room wellness spa at Mango Bay will be built.

The Hermitage Bay hotel is expected to double its capacity in a US$ 15 million venture and Carlisle Bay Resort is slated to resume its US$100 million expansion after being halted over environmental concerns.

Last but not least, the construction of the Nikki Beach Resort and Residences is expected to start in the second half of 2024 and will total US$250 million.

Additionally, with this list of hotels and expansions, it’s worth noting that the target hotel room count for Antigua and Barbuda will be further within reach. According to Browne, the country’s current room count stands at 4,000 with the target number of rooms on the island being 10,000.