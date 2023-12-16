Hells Gate Steel Orchestra 4-A-Side Competition

Get ready for a musical showdown like never before! The Caribbean Union Bank Hells Gate Steel Orchestra invites you to our electrifying 4-A-Side Competition on Saturday, December 30th, starting at 7:30pm.
Join us at the Pan yard on Bay Street, Villa, for an unforgettable night of steelpan brilliance.
Admission:
- $10 for children under 16
- $15 for Adults
Indulge in the rhythm and excitement as young steelpan musicians showcase their extraordinary talent.
Bring your crew of four and witness a musical war that will leave you wanting more!
Food & Drinks: Delicious treats and beverages will be available for purchase, so come hungry and thirsty for both music and flavors.
Don’t miss out on this sensational event! The 4-A-Side Competition promises an evening of pure musical magic.
Mark your calendars and be there to support our budding steelpan stars.
See you on December 30th!