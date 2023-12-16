Hells Gate Steel Orchestra 4-A-Side Competition

- Advertisement -

Get ready for a musical showdown like never before! The Caribbean Union Bank Hells Gate Steel Orchestra invites you to our electrifying 4-A-Side Competition on Saturday, December 30th, starting at 7:30pm.

Join us at the Pan yard on Bay Street, Villa, for an unforgettable night of steelpan brilliance.

Admission:

$10 for children under 16

$15 for Adults

Indulge in the rhythm and excitement as young steelpan musicians showcase their extraordinary talent.

Bring your crew of four and witness a musical war that will leave you wanting more!

Food & Drinks: Delicious treats and beverages will be available for purchase, so come hungry and thirsty for both music and flavors.

Don’t miss out on this sensational event! The 4-A-Side Competition promises an evening of pure musical magic.

Mark your calendars and be there to support our budding steelpan stars.

See you on December 30th!