Another delay in Karim Edwards’ court case

A court case where a medical student was reportedly killed as a result of a man driving dangerously has faced another delay.

The matter has now been before the court for about 18 months.

Karim Edwards is accused of hitting two American University of Antigua students with his vehicle while they were crossing Friars Hill Road on October 23 2022.

Following a short adjournment granted last week, it was expected that the case would proceed to the committal stage today.

But the accused was only served with his case file today.

The committal was then adjourned once more until July 11.

The matter came up in the Traffic Court once again on today, Thursday and was adjourned for about the 9th time since Edwards made his first appearance over a year ago.

The alleged collision resulted in the death of 21-year-old Kenneth Mathew, who suffered severe brain trauma and succumbed to his injuries just over a week later.

His companion, Priyanjana Das, then 19, survived but with significant injuries, including the loss of her right arm, fractures to her left arm, and injuries to her pelvis.

Edwards, an accountant in his late 40’s, was initially charged with dangerous driving but the charge was elevated to causing death by dangerous driving following Mathew’s death.

Magistrate Dexter Wason is tasked with assessing the evidence against Edwards and deciding whether to refer the case to a higher court.

However, persistent issues have hampered the case’s progression.