Police arrest three suspects for this week’s nightclub murder 

Police have arrested three men in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old man outside a St John’s nightclub early Wednesday morning.

Kevin Vasciannie was gunned down shortly after 4.30am after an altercation inside the Asylum club – previously known as the G Spot – spilled out into the street.

The young man – who was shot once in the lower body – is the son of the club’s operator.

Over the last 24 hours, officers have arrested and taken three men into custody in connection with what is the country’s fifth homicide of the year.

One of the men was arrested after police executed a search warrant at his Independence Drive home at around 3.30 yesterday (THURS) afternoon. Nothing of interest was found but the man was taken to Langfords Police Station.

Two other men – a 32-year-old also of Independence Drive – and a 31-year-old from Buckleys – have also been arrested in connection with the same incident.

Meanwhile, a second man injured in Wednesday’s shooting remains on the surgical ward of the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

Darien Rover, who was shot in the abdomen, underwent emergency surgery and is said to be recovering.