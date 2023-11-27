16 Days of Activism: The fight to end gender-based violence launched on the weekend

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

[email protected]

It’s undeniable that gender-based violence is prevalent in societies across the world, including right here in the twin island nation of Antigua and Barbuda.

For our population of approximately 100,000, the nine-month statistic from January to September stands at 75 cases. This number consists only of those cases that have been reported to and processed by the Directorate of Gender Affairs (DoGA).

The 16 Days of Activism campaign — which is observed annually from November 25 to December 10 – is working to reduce these statistics and eventually eliminate gender-based violence.

Therefore, the theme for this year’s campaign — which was launched on Saturday — is ‘NoExcuse: Changing the Narrative about Gender-based Violence’, aims to raise awareness, in addition to mobilising action to end gender-based violence against women and girls.

While males are also victims of gender-based violence, local statistics indicate that women and girls are predominantly affected, the Executive Director of DoGA, Jamie Saunders told Observer recently.

From the total 75 nine-month figure, 72 were females, three of whom were between the ages of 12 and 18 when the incidents were reported.

Similarly, in 2022 the total case count for that entire year was 170, with 154 of those reported cases were from women, according to the statistics provided by Ashlea Ambris, Project Officer at DoGA.

Over the course of the 16 Days of Activism campaign there will be four noteworthy events locally, the first of which is a panel discussion on State Media ABS Television slated for November 29.

On December 2, there will be a candlelight vigil at the UWI Global Campus on Factory Road at 6pm. This activity is to acknowledge women and girls who have lost their lives due to gender-based violence.

December 4 will see the launch of the Fete Safe Project. According to Annetta Jackson, Programme Officer at DoGA, this activity is the result of a call to action from a concerned citizen after alleged instances of rape were said to have occurrred at a popular fete.

“The event on the 4th is just to have a launch and sensitise the various promoters to let them know that we will be having training next year to get their team members au fait with identifying the signs of alcohol misuse [and] creating safety zones,” she stated.

The culmination of the 16 Days of Activism activities will be on December 8 with ‘Solidarity Day’, where residents are asked to show their support by wearing the colour orange.

According to unwomen.org, the 16 Days of Activism campaign was initiated in 1991 by activists at the inauguration of the Women’s Global Leadership Institute.

Annually, the worldwide initiative begins on November 25, the day designated as International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and ends on Human Rights Day, December 10.

The theme promoted by UN Women is ‘UNITE! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls’.