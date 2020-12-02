1 new confirmed case of Covid-19

Spread the love













The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) has revealed one new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 case in Antigua and Barbuda as of Sunday 29th November 2020 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Sunday 29th November 2020 with the cut off time of 6pm, twenty-one samples were processed at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center’s Laboratory which increased the pending results from zero to twenty-one.

Of the twenty-one samples processed by MSJMC, twenty were negative and one positive. The single positive case was imported.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one hundred and forty-two (142) with eight (8) active cases.

Meanwhile, sixty-one samples were sent to CARPHA earlier today (November 30th 2020).

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.