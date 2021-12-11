Youth Symphony Orchestra tuning up for concert on Sunday

A welcome reception to further strengthen ties between the country’s Youth Symphony Orchestra and the British body which has been helping coach the young musicians took place at the British High Commission this week.

The UK’s Royal Over-Seas League is a not-for-profit organisation which helps support the arts and has been providing lessons and tuition to orchestra members. After Covid forced the League to do the coaching online, the two groups were delighted that the League was once again able to visit in person.

Present at the reception were the orchestra’s board and administrative team, including board chair Karen-Mae Hill, who is also Antigua and Barbuda’s High Commissioner to the UK, and League members.

During the reception the League performed a selection of beautiful renditions. They and the Youth Symphony Orchestra will host a concert this Sunday at St John’s Pentecostal Church House of Restoration on Lauchland Benjamin Drive.

Resident British Commissioner, Lindsy Thompson, said the event had been a longstanding discussion between the two Commissioners and she was happy to bring it to a reality.

“The night was symbolic of the extensive relationship between both countries,” she said, and applauded the various entities for their efforts in realising the cultural exchange that will increase the skills of young local musicians.

Commissioner Hill said she was delighted the British High Commission was able to host the event and noted that all the board members of the orchestra were volunteers, which stood as a testament to their passion and interest in youth development.